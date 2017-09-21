Bruins' Torey Krug: Out three weeks with non-displaced fracture

Krug, who took a puck to the jaw in Tuesday's preseason game against the Red Wings, will be out for at least three weeks as he is dealing with a non-displaced fracture.

Based on his timeline for reevaluation, the mobile puck mover from the back line is on pace to miss the first three regular-season contests at a minimum. Despite his small stature at 5-foot-9 and 186 pounds, Krug is pretty durable, as he's only missed nine regular-season contests since becoming a full-timer with the Spoked-B in 2013-14; this latest malady was a freak accident that could happen to anyone. Newcomer Paul Postma could get a serious look now that Krug's expected to start the season late.