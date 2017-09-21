Bruins' Torey Krug: Out three weeks with non-displaced fracture
Krug, who took a puck to the jaw in Tuesday's preseason game against the Red Wings, will be out for at least three weeks as he is dealing with a non-displaced fracture.
Based on his timeline for reevaluation, the mobile puck mover from the back line is on pace to miss the first three regular-season contests at a minimum. Despite his small stature at 5-foot-9 and 186 pounds, Krug is pretty durable, as he's only missed nine regular-season contests since becoming a full-timer with the Spoked-B in 2013-14; this latest malady was a freak accident that could happen to anyone. Newcomer Paul Postma could get a serious look now that Krug's expected to start the season late.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...