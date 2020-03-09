Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Out Tuesday

Krug (upper body) won't play Tuesday night against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The same applies to fellow blueliner Brandon Carlo, which sets the stage for Connor Clifton to re-enter the Bruins' lineup. For now, we'll consider Krug day-to-day, with his looming absence representing a blow to the team's top power-play unit.

