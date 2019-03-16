Bruins' Torey Krug: Out with concussion
Krug is dealing with a concussion that will prevent him from playing Saturday against the Blue Jackets, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
The mobile point-packing defenseman noted Wednesday that he wasn't feeling well, so the Bruins held him out Thursday against the Jets, and now it's unfortunately been determined that he's concussed. Boston's trainers are also dealing with upper-body injuries to Kevan Miller and Matt Grzelcyk, which leaves the team rather thin on the blue line -- at least in terms of who might be able to make an impact in the fantasy realm.
