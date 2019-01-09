Bruins' Torey Krug: Passing puck perfectly
Krug was responsible for two assists during Tuesday's 4-0 shutout of the Wild.
In his last five games, Krug has six assists as the Bruins have gone 5-0 in that span. With 28 points in 32 games, he is now top ten in the league amongst defensemen for points per game at 0.88, and fifteenth in the league across all skaters for power-play points with 18.
