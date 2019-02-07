Bruins' Torey Krug: Picks up another assist
Krug recorded an assist during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The assist gives Krug 36 points on the season and seven in his last eight games. Krug is particularly effective on the first power-play unit with the Bruins' top line as 22 of his points have come off the man advantage.
