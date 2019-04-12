Bruins' Torey Krug: Picks up assist
Krug tallied an assist on Thursday, as the Bruins lost 4-1 in Game 1 to the Maple Leafs.
Krug's helper was on the man-advantage 9:31 into the first period -- the only goal his team could muster on 38 shots. The Bruins' power play showed its two-faced nature in Game 1, as they converted on the first opportunity before letting up a shorthanded goal on their second. During the regular season, the B's were third in the league in power play goals for (65) but tied for first in shorthanded goal allowed (15).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...