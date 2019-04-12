Bruins' Torey Krug: Picks up assist

Krug tallied an assist on Thursday, as the Bruins lost 4-1 in Game 1 to the Maple Leafs.

Krug's helper was on the man-advantage 9:31 into the first period -- the only goal his team could muster on 38 shots. The Bruins' power play showed its two-faced nature in Game 1, as they converted on the first opportunity before letting up a shorthanded goal on their second. During the regular season, the B's were third in the league in power play goals for (65) but tied for first in shorthanded goal allowed (15).