Bruins' Torey Krug: Picks up pair of helpers in win

Krug recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 18:29 of ice time during Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas.

It's been a respectable start to the season for Krug, as he has two goals and three assists through 10 games. However, it's worth noting his ice time is down from the 21:36 per game he averaged over the previous two years. Krug projects to continue quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play unit, and he did miss time to start the campaign, so it's probably best to remain patient with the established fantasy asset.

