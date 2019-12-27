Bruins' Torey Krug: Placed on injured reserve
Krug (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Friday.
The move effectively rules Krug out versus the Sabres on Friday. In his stead, the Bruins recalled Steve Kampfer from the minors. The club hasn't provide a specific timeline for the 28-year-old Krug, but his placement on IR certainly doesn't bode well for a short-term absence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.