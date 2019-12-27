Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Placed on injured reserve

Krug (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Friday.

The move effectively rules Krug out versus the Sabres on Friday. In his stead, the Bruins recalled Steve Kampfer from the minors. The club hasn't provide a specific timeline for the 28-year-old Krug, but his placement on IR certainly doesn't bode well for a short-term absence.

