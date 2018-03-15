Bruins' Torey Krug: Playing Thursday
Krug (undisclosed) will suit up agains the Panthers on Thursday, Kevin Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.
Krug received X-rays after Tuesday's 6-4 victory over Carolina that apparently didn't show anything serious. The 26-year-old blueliner has been vital to Boston's success this season and is approaching a career-high in points. Through 64 games, Krug has tallied 13 goals and 48 points, just shy of his career-highs of 14 and 51, respectively. Insert him in to all fantasy lineups moving forward.
More News
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Trip for X-rays after game Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Points in last three games•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Has 12 points in last 13•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Scores two goals with special teams•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...