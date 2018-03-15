Bruins' Torey Krug: Playing Thursday

Krug (undisclosed) will suit up agains the Panthers on Thursday, Kevin Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

Krug received X-rays after Tuesday's 6-4 victory over Carolina that apparently didn't show anything serious. The 26-year-old blueliner has been vital to Boston's success this season and is approaching a career-high in points. Through 64 games, Krug has tallied 13 goals and 48 points, just shy of his career-highs of 14 and 51, respectively. Insert him in to all fantasy lineups moving forward.