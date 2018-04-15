Bruins' Torey Krug: Playmaking maestro gets three helpers

Krug put up three assists, including two on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3, Game 2 win over Toronto.

Krug has delivered five assists, including four with the man advantage, in just two postseason games. The team heads to Toronto for Game 3 on Monday.

