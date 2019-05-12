Bruins' Torey Krug: Plays key role in Game 2 win
Krug collected three assists in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in a 6-2 win over Carolina on Sunday.
Krug finished Sunday's contest with three secondary assists, two of which came on Boston power plays. Through 15 postseason contests, he has 11 points, 10 coming via the assist.
