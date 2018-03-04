Bruins' Torey Krug: Points in last three games

Krug put up two assists in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

Krug has a three-game, five-point streak on the go; it includes one goal and four assists. Krug's last 10 have been strong -- he has 10 points in that span. He's headed straight toward another 50-plus point campaign. Not bad for an undrafted, 5-foot-9 defender.

