Bruins' Torey Krug: Points in last three games
Krug put up two assists in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.
Krug has a three-game, five-point streak on the go; it includes one goal and four assists. Krug's last 10 have been strong -- he has 10 points in that span. He's headed straight toward another 50-plus point campaign. Not bad for an undrafted, 5-foot-9 defender.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...