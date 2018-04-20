Bruins' Torey Krug: Pots first goal of playoffs

Krug opened the scoring in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 win over Toronto with his first goal of the 2018 postseason.

Krug came in with five assists through three games, so it's not like he wasn't already flashing his offensive prowess from the blue line. All five of those helpers came during Games 1 and 2 in Boston, so his fantasy arrow is pointing up ahead of Saturday's Game 5 back in Beantown.