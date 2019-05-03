Bruins' Torey Krug: Power-play distributor

Krug finished Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 win over Columbus with two power-play assists.

Both assists were of the secondary variety, giving Krug seven points in 11 playoff contests. In addition to his pair of helpers, the 28-year-old logged a team-high 7:24 of ice time with the man advantage.

