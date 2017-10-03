Bruins' Torey Krug: Practicing in non-contact jersey
Krug (face) took part in practice Tuesday, albeit in a non-contact sweater, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
Krug's initial recovery timeline was set a three weeks, which would keep him out until Oct. 14 against the Coyotes. The blueliner continues to make progress in the right direction, but with 23-man rosters due at close of business Tuesday, he could land on injured reserve to start the year.
