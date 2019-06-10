Bruins' Torey Krug: Provides helper
Krug recorded an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.
Krug has produced six points in as many games in the Stanley Cup Finals. The blueliner is up to 18 points over 23 contests in the postseason as a whole, as one of the best offensive defenseman available. Krug's reliable offense makes him a strong choice for fantasy owners entering Wednesday's Game 7.
