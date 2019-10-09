Bruins' Torey Krug: Provides vital two points
Krug scored the game-winning goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Vegas.
Krug's first tally of the year made it 4-2 early in the second period, and that goal held up for the win despite a late push from Vegas. The Michigan native has added five blocked shots and four shots on goal in three games this year.
