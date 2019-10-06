Bruins' Torey Krug: Quiet through first two games

Krug was held scoreless with one shot in a 1-0 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Through the first two games, Krug has only managed one shot on goal. He has always been a high-volume shooter, leading B's defenders in shots on goal in all six full seasons he has spent with the team. The Bruins as a whole have been out-shot 64-46 in their first two contests, but have come out the victor in both.