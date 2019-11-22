Bruins' Torey Krug: Ready to return
Krug (upper body) is expected to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.
Fantasy owners will be happy to have Krug back in their lineups Saturday, as he's been his usual highly-productive self when healthy this season, racking up two goals and 13 points in 17 games. The 28-year-old American will return to his role skating on Boston's second pairing and first power-play unit against the Wild.
