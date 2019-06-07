Bruins' Torey Krug: Records apple
Krug posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 5.
The helper was Krug's 15th of the postseason, giving him 17 points in 22 games, which leads all defensemen in the league. Krug has added 48 shots on goal, 29 hits and 30 blocked shots during the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...