Bruins' Torey Krug: Records apple

Krug posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues in Game 5.

The helper was Krug's 15th of the postseason, giving him 17 points in 22 games, which leads all defensemen in the league. Krug has added 48 shots on goal, 29 hits and 30 blocked shots during the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories