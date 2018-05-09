Bruins' Torey Krug: Recovering from fractured ankle

Krug, who sustained a fractured left ankle in Game 4 of the Bruins' second-round series against the Lightning, won't need surgery but will be in a walking boot for two months, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Given that timetable, the 27-year-old blueliner should be healed up in advance of next season's training camp. Krug, who is under contract with the Bruins through the 2019-20 campaign, is coming off a regular season in which he logged a fantasy-friendly 14 goals and 59 points in 76 games. He'll reprise his key power-play role next season, which assures that the mobile 5-foot-9, 186-pounder will remain one of the more bankable fantasy options at his position.