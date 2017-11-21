Bruins' Torey Krug: Returns to practice in limited fashion
Krug (upper body) skated on his own prior to Tuesday's practice and then participated in practice wearing a non-contact jersey, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
While it's definitely encouraging to see Krug back at practice, there are a few signs that he may not be ready to return to game action just yet. For one, the Michigan native is still unable to take full contact, and for another, Matt Grzelcyk was recently recalled from the minors, meaning that the Bruins could be preparing to be without Krug for Wednesday's contest in New Jersey. That said, the offensive blueliner has not officially been ruled out just yet, so stay tuned for updates on his status.
