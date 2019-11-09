Bruins' Torey Krug: Riding five-game point streak
Krug scored a power-play goal to go with three shots, two PIM and two blocks in Friday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.
Krug's goal was his first with the man advantage this season, but he's managed to pile up 10 power-play assists. He's also hit the scoresheet in five straight games, with two goals and three assists in that time. One of the most consistently productive defensemen in the NHL, Krug is gunning for a fourth straight 50-point campaign.
