Bruins' Torey Krug: Ruled out Monday

Krug (concussion) won't play in Monday's game versus the Lightning.

Krug practiced without contact Sunday so he was considered a long shot to play, and coach Bruce Cassidy has officially ruled him out. He'll now have extra rest to get ready for Wednesdays home game versus the Rangers, and the Bruins won't rush him back after clinching playoffs with a win over the Panthers on Saturday.

