Bruins' Torey Krug: Scores sixth of campaign
Krug scored an unassisted goal during Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg.
The tally improved Krug to six goals and 20 points through 29 games for the campaign, as he's once again providing excellent offensive numbers. Additionally, with just four power-play markers, there's potential for a scoring uptick moving forward.
