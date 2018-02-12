Bruins' Torey Krug: Scores two goals with special teams

Krug scored with the man advantage and also notched a shorthanded goal in Sunday's win over New Jersey.

It's rare when a defenseman scores twice in a hockey game, but scoring on the penalty kill and then on the power play is basically unheard of. Krug has hit a new gear of late, racking up four goals and 13 points in his last 12 games. He's reached the 10-goal mark for the first time since 2015 and is now up to 35 points in 50 games on the season. Krug's explosive offensive talent makes him fantasy gold on a lethal Bruins squad.