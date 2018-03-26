Bruins' Torey Krug: Secures 40th helper in return
Krug assisted on Brad Marchand's overtime winner Sunday in a 2-1 triumph over host Minnesota.
An undisclosed issue cost Krug a pair of games last week, but he managed to skate for 21:17 in this latest contest, effectively topping his season average for playing time. The Michigan native is an elite offensive producer, as he's up to 13 goals and 40 assists through 68 games this season.
