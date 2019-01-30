Bruins' Torey Krug: Sends out helper

Krug dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.

Krug picked up a rebound and sent it out of the cluster to Brad Marchand, who set up David Pastrnak's first-period goal. The 27-year-old blueliner is having an impressive January with a goal and nine assists in 11 games while firing 23 shots on net in that span. He's been key on the power play as well, as 20 of his 33 points have come with the man advantage.