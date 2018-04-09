Bruins' Torey Krug: Sets career-high mark in points
Krug recorded 14 goals and a career-high 59 points in 76 games for the Bruins this past season.
Krug's fantasy-friendly campaign included 24 points on the power play and he'll continue to log heavy minutes on the Bruins' blue line during the team's upcoming playoff run. The mobile 5-foot-9, 186-pounder is under contract with Boston through the 2019-20 season.
