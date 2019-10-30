Bruins' Torey Krug: Sets up another on power play
Krug dished out an assist and three shots Tuesday in a 5-1 win over the Sharks.
All eight of Krug's assists this season have come on the man advantage as the Bruins power play leads the league at 30.9%. With the offensive skill on that top unit, Krug will continue raking in helpers. The only thing stopping him from topping his career-high 59 points would be his health -- he's missed 24 games over the last two seasons.
