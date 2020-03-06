Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Seventh in points from blue line

Krug scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over Florida.

The goal was the game winner. Krug has nine goals and 39 assists in 60 games, and sits seventh overall in scoring from the blue line. Krug is currently riding a four-game, six-point streak (one goal, five assists). Use him well.

