Bruins' Torey Krug: Sheds no-contact jersey in practice
Krug (ankle) took contact in practice Thursday, as he's said to be making "big strides" in an effort to try and draw into preseason contests, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Krug is on track to be ready for Opening Night, with his ability to withstand contact being a major milestone in his recovery. The Michigan native has recorded 40, 43 and 45 points, respectively, over the last three seasons with the Bruins.
