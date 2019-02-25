Bruins' Torey Krug: Should be good to go

Krug (lower body) is "fine" according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Krug was held out of overtime in Boston's last game to be on the safe side, but it seems like the defenseman isn't going to miss any additional time. Fantasy owners will breathe a sigh of relief over that. The 27-year-old has 43 points in 51 games, including a whopping 26 with the extra man.