Bruins' Torey Krug: Sitting out again Saturday

Krug (upper body) won't play in Saturday night's road game against the Sharks.

It seems that Boston has been trying to fend the injury bug off its stars all season, and the ailment to Krug really stings among the fantasy populous since he's a proficient playmaking defenseman who had compiled nine points over his last eight games before sitting out with the injury Thursday night against the Kings. Krug's absence means more rink run for rookie Rob O'Gara.