Bruins' Torey Krug: Skates in morning practice

Krug (undisclosed) took part in morning rushes Sunday.

Now, this doesn't guarantee that he will play against the Wild. However, it's certainly a good sign for his availability, especially since he worked with the top power-play unit during practice as well. If you're hoping to get Krug in your lineup, you are probably going to be in luck, but be sure to keep an eye out for news right before the game starts Sunday night just in case.