Bruins' Torey Krug: Skates with normal gear

Krug (face) was on the ice without a non-contact jersey Saturday morning.

Full participation in the a.m. skate suggests that the puck-moving blueliner's return is imminent, but the original timeline for his return was set for Monday's game at home against the Avalanche. As soon it's officially announced that Krug will return, fantasy owners will be rushing to get him back into lineups as he's a terrific playmaker -- he notched eight goals and 43 assists in 81 games last regular season.