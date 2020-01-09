Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Slated to play Thursday

Krug (illness) is on the ice for warmups ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets, suggesting he will play, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Krug looks to be a go after he was labeled a game-time decision Thursday morning due to illness. He will apparently replace Zdeno Chara, who has been slumping recently, in the lineup and should resume his usual duties on the power play.

More News
Our Latest Stories