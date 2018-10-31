Bruins' Torey Krug: Snags helper Tuesday

Krug picked up an assist in his 2018-19 debut against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Krug was limited to just 18:13 of ice time -- over two minutes lower than his 2017-18 numbers (20:24) -- but included 6:12 with the man advantage. The blueliner should see his minutes climb in the coming days as he continues to work his way back up to in-season form.