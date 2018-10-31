Bruins' Torey Krug: Snags helper Tuesday
Krug picked up an assist in his 2018-19 debut against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Krug was limited to just 18:13 of ice time -- over two minutes lower than his 2017-18 numbers (20:24) -- but included 6:12 with the man advantage. The blueliner should see his minutes climb in the coming days as he continues to work his way back up to in-season form.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.