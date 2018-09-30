Bruins' Torey Krug: Spotted wearing walking boot

Krug (lower body) was spotted in a walking boot following Saturday's game, reports Joe McDonald of The Athletic. He had left Saturday's game with an injury.

McDonald also tweeted that Krug was spotted limping after Friday's practice, leading to speculation that he may have returned too soon from a broken ankle. Fantasy owners need to look at risk-reward with Krug, especially if that boot stays on the foot for long.

