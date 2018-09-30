Bruins' Torey Krug: Spotted wearing walking boot
Krug (lower body) was spotted in a walking boot following Saturday's game, reports Joe McDonald of The Athletic. He had left Saturday's game with an injury.
McDonald also tweeted that Krug was spotted limping after Friday's practice, leading to speculation that he may have returned too soon from a broken ankle. Fantasy owners need to look at risk-reward with Krug, especially if that boot stays on the foot for long.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...