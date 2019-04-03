Bruins' Torey Krug: Stays hot in win
Krug notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The blueliner now has five points, all helpers, in four games since returning to action from a concussion. Krug won't reach the career-high 59 points he piled up last season due to the time he's missed to injuries, but his 47 assists in only 63 games is a new personal best.
