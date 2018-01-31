Bruins' Torey Krug: Stays hot with helper
Krug contributed an assist and six shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
Krug continued his recent surge offensively, and the 23:19 of ice time he saw in this one was the most Krug's been entrusted with since Dec. 16. The diminutive defenseman's playing his best hockey of the season at the moment, as he now has seven points in his last six games.
More News
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Three-point performance in Saturday's win•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Scores sixth of campaign•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Notches two assists•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Contributes two assists in loss•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: WIll play Friday•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time decision against Pittsburgh•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...