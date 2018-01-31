Play

Bruins' Torey Krug: Stays hot with helper

Krug contributed an assist and six shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Krug continued his recent surge offensively, and the 23:19 of ice time he saw in this one was the most Krug's been entrusted with since Dec. 16. The diminutive defenseman's playing his best hockey of the season at the moment, as he now has seven points in his last six games.

