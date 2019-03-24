Bruins' Torey Krug: Still wearing non-contact jersey
Krug (concussion) didn't participate in contact drills during Sunday's practice, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
After missing the last five games, Krug's next chance to get into the lineup will be Monday versus the Lightning. However, he'll need to get some contact before that's possible, so his availability depends on working in an unrestricted fashion during Monday's morning skate -- and that may not even be enough.
