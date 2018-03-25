Bruins' Torey Krug: Suiting up versus Minnesota
Krug (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Minnesota on Sunday.
Before having to nurse his injury Krug was riding a hot streak, notching 13 points in 10 games, and extending his season total to 52 tallies (13 goals, 39 assists) in 67 games -- a new career high in points. Krug should resume his role on the first power-play unit, and with Zdeno Chara (upper body) and Charlie McAvoy (lower body) still sidelined, he figures to slide into the first pairing as well.
