Bruins' Torey Krug: Supplies winner

Krug lit the lamp in overtime on his fifth shot of the game Sunday and notched an assist in regulation, giving his team a 2-1 victory over Ottawa.

Krug has now found the net on back-to-back nights, but his real value comes from assists, as those two goals are his only ones of the season. Averaging just under a point a game is excellent value for a defenseman regardless of how the points come, so consider the goals a bonus and count on Krug to provide points via helpers while he's in your lineup.