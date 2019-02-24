Bruins' Torey Krug: Sustains injury
Krug was held out of the overtime period during Saturday's 2-1 loss in St. Louis after suffering a lower-body injury.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't believe the injury is serious, but a further update on his condition can be expected ahead of Boston's next contest, Tuesday against the Sharks. Krug finished Saturday's game with an assist, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal, and three hits in 17:31 of time on ice.
