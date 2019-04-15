Bruins' Torey Krug: Takes the ice Monday
Krug (undisclosed) was paired with Brandon Carlo during Monday's morning skate.
Krug, who didn't return to Saturday's game against Toronto after leaving in the second period, thus appears in line to play Monday night, a probable outcome that should soon be confirmed, either way, by coach Bruce Cassidy.
