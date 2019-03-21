Bruins' Torey Krug: Takes to ice

Krug (concussion) will skate on his own Thursday morning.

Krug will miss Thursday's game against New Jersey, but he is making some progress as Saturday's game against the Panthers approaches. The same applies to Kevan Miller (upper body) and Matt Grzelcyk (arm), which means that the Bruins' blue line corps could be intact soon and in time for the team's regular-season stretch run, barring any new injuries to the unit.