Bruins' Torey Krug: Tallies goal in Game 2 loss

Krug recorded a goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

The mobile blueliner logged 18:57 worth of ice time Monday, including a team-high 3:39 on the power play. Through nine playoff games thus far, Krug has racked up three goals and 10 points, including five helpers in man-advantage situations. Heading into Wednesday's Game 3, Krug will continue to man the point on the Bruins' top power-play unit, an assignment that carries with it fantasy utility.