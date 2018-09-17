Bruins' Torey Krug: Targeting Opening Night return

Krug (ankle) skated Monday morning and his goal is to be ready for the first day of the regular season, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Krug still has a ways to go in returning from his broken ankle, but being able to skate is a good sign. His health is important for the Bruins and for fantasy owners, as the defenseman has notched over 50 points the past two seasons. Keep an eye on how he progresses in the upcoming weeks, but right now it sounds like he might be ready Opening Night.