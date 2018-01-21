Bruins' Torey Krug: Three-point performance in Saturday's win
Krug scored a goal and added two assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
After hitting the scoresheet just once in nine games through late December and early January, Krug has now bounced back with five points in his last three games. With seven goals and 27 points through 41 games, the 26-year-old blueliner has a shot at topping his previous career highs in both goals (14, set in 2013-14) and points (51, set last season) if he can avoid any more prolonged slumps in the second half.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...