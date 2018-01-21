Bruins' Torey Krug: Three-point performance in Saturday's win

Krug scored a goal and added two assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

After hitting the scoresheet just once in nine games through late December and early January, Krug has now bounced back with five points in his last three games. With seven goals and 27 points through 41 games, the 26-year-old blueliner has a shot at topping his previous career highs in both goals (14, set in 2013-14) and points (51, set last season) if he can avoid any more prolonged slumps in the second half.